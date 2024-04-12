Arbaaz Khan And Sshura Khan Redefine Regal Style In Gorgeous Neutral Ethnic Looks For Eid 2024

Arbaaz Khan And Sshura Khan Redefine Regal Style In Gorgeous Eid Looks

Last night's Eid celebrations were what brought Bollywood celebrities out in their ethnic best. For his brother Sohail Khan's bash, Arbaaz Khan was in full form and this time, had a stylish companion by his side. The event saw celebrities from Salman Khan and Preity Zinta to Bobby Deol and Orry in attendance, as well as Arbaaz and his wife Sshura Khan. The couple made a fashionable appearance together for Eid-ul-Fitr 2024 festivities in regal looks from across the neutral colour palette, proving that subtle ethnic style can be just as glorious.

Arbaaz wore a white kurta-pajama set, which featured mirror work over his sleeves, self-designed embroidery over the body and even more mirrored detailing. His bottoms were a plain pristine white set which he paired with slicked back hair and stubble on his face, while he smiled beside his wife. Sshura chose a mauve and taupe coloured salwar kameez which had a sharara-style kurta, palazzo bottoms and a dupatta, all having gold lace borders and matching embroidery over it. Hand-in-hand they made sure Eid was truly was a fashionable festive time for us to be inspired by.

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan make their ethnic couple style on Eid 2024 one for the books.

