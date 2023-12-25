Arbaaz Khan And Sshura Khan's Pastel Floral Wedding Ensembles Give Spring Couple Style In Winter

Arbaaz And Sshura's Floral Wedding Ensembles Are Spring Style In Winter

The Christmas spirit may be merrily in the air but for Bollywood, there's another reason for celebration during this joyful season. A day ago, Arbaaz Khan married Sshura Khan in an intimate ceremony held in his sister Arpita Khan's house in Mumbai. The surprising turn of events on Christmas Eve saw their close-knit circle of family and friends in attendance including Raveena Tandon, her daughter Rasha Tandon as well as Arhaan Khan, the groom's son with his ex-wife Malaika Arora. Arbaaz, who turned 53 a few days ago, celebrated the new chapter in his life by posting wedding photos beside his beautiful new bride Sshura Khan. It may be the midst of winter but that didn't dampen the spring vibes that the couple showcased with their wedding ensembles.

Sshura donned a peach toned lehenga which comprised of a gold sequin blouse with broad beige flowers printed all over its voluminous skirt. The dupatta was draped over her head and a sparkling chunky neckpiece was the centre-piece of her bridal look. Complementing her to spring perfection was Arbaaz, also in pastel tones. He wore a cream toned bandhgala featuring floral prints, which were paired with tonal trousers. Along with the floral abundance of their outfits, the newlyweds posed in front of a wall of flowers with cheery smiles.

Arbaaz Khan marries Sshura Khan

While Arbaaz is an actor and producer, primarily alongside his brother Salman Khan, his wife Sshura is reported to be a makeup artist who functions outside the limelight. Looks like they are the next in line to be setting couple fashion goals in the future.

