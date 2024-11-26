Arbaaz Khan And Sshura Khan Are "Twinning And Winning" In Matching Pastel Outfits

Power couple Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan are giving us major fashion goals with their impeccable style. The couple, who got married last year in December 2023, never fail to amaze us with their snippets on social media. Recently, Sshura posted a series of pictures with Arbaaz. In the pictures, we can see Sshura opted for a pastel pink net saree featuring sequin embellishment all over it. She paired her saree with a matching sleeveless blouse, looking beautiful. For makeup, she went with a subtle base, blushed cheeks, wispy lashes, and nude lipstick. She completed her look while keeping her straight hair open. On the other hand, her husband, Arbaaz Khan, twinned with her and donned a pastel kurta with silver embroidery. He paired it with white pants and posed for the camera.

It looks like twinning with each other is definitely Arbaaz and Sshura's love language. In another look, the couple exuded glam in matching black outfits. Sshura opted for a sheer black saree featuring matching black embellishment all over it. Her saree came with a mermaid-cut bottom that added extra glam to her look. She paired it with a matching sequin blouse that came with a sweetheart neckline, accentuating her curves well. She accessorised her look with a diamond choker, subtle makeup, and her hair tied in a messy ponytail. To complement his lady love, Arbaaz opted for a black three-piece kurta set featuring a basic plain kurta, a matching jacket, and pants. The couple looked so in love as they posed together for the camera.

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan's matching outfits are bookmark-worthy, and we are taking notes.

