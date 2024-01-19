Arbaaz And Sshura Khan's Monochrome Couple Magic Streak Continues In Chic Outfits At Her Birthday Bash

Arbaaz-Sshura's Monochrome Couple Chic Continues At Her Birthday Party

It is truly love in the air for the newest B-town couple Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan. Ever since the duo tied the knot in December, they have been dishing out chic couple goals. Recently, the couple was spotted looking their stylish best. Sshura Khan's birthday bash was truly a fashionable affair with Salman Khan and more attending. Arbaaz and Sshura arrived in chic monochrome looks, highlighting, yet again, their love for complementing fits. Arbaaz kept it casually chic in a blue-toned shirt paired with black bottoms and a black denim jacket. Sshura explored the bright side of the colour palette and picked a fiery red look to be the chicest birthday girl. She looked stunning in a red pantsuit as she aced boss babe vibes. She paired flared pants with a bralette and a tailored blazer. Their monochrome style is a solid ten on the style meter and we are taking notes.

Also Read: Arbaaz Khan And Sshura Khan's Pastel Floral Wedding Ensembles Give Spring Couple Style In Winter

Couples who twin together, win together and this couple's love for twinning is quite evident. Earlier, the couple was twinning in chic orange hoodies and we couldn't help but marvel at their commitment to style co-ordination. They aced casual looks in matching hoodies for a dinner date.

"Matchy-matchy style" has been a staple, it seems, for Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan's proven again at their wedding. The couple matched up the aesthetic with their wedding ensembles. They opted to ace floral power in all their fashion glory as she tied the knot. While Arbaaz looked dapper in a floral sherwani, Sshura looked gorgeous in a peach-toned lehenga. Her number was paired with a gold sequin blouse.

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan have already set the fashion bar high for couple styling, this year.