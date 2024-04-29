Gauri Khan And Maheep Kapoor's Version Of The Monday Blues Are So Much More Fashionable Than Anybody Else's

Gauri And Maheep's Monday Blues Are More Fashionable Than Anybody Else's

Gauri Khan and Maheep Kapoor's Monday blues aren't like anybody else's. While the rest of ours are bland and monotonous, theirs are infinitely more stylish. Gauri posted a photo of Maheep and herself to wish her friend on her birthday. In the snap, Maheep looked like a delight in a ruffled powder blue dress while carrying a white Dior saddle bag on her arm. Gauri went the grungy route in an acid-washed denim co-ord set of a jacket and jeans with a black bandeau inside. She paired it with a black Louis Vuitton cap, tinted sunglasses and gold earrings.

The picture in question is from Alanna Panday's baby shower that was held in Mumbai last month. The dress code was seemingly shades of blue as it wasn't just Maheep and Gauri who sported the hue. Seema Sajdeh donned a cutwork jumpsuit, Bhavana Panday picked a tiered blue dress with wedges and Deanne Panday stunned in a pearl embellished ruched pastel number.

It was last month that Gauri Khan met up with Ed Sheeran when he was performing in Mumbai. Gauri picked an electric blue co-ord set, featuring a shirt-style crop top and a high waist skirt. She looked gorgeous with her dewy nude glam, but it was her subtle smokey eyes that did all the talking. For the occasion, Ed Sheeran picked a denim jacket, coming from the shelves of Aryan Khan's D'yavol X. He styled it on top of a white round-neck T-shirt and black cargo pants.

Now these Bollywood wives certainly know how to put their most fashionable feet forward.

