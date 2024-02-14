Gauri Khan Sparkles Like A Glam Boss At The Launch Party Of Her First-Ever Restaurant, Torii, In Mumbai

Gauri Khan is Bollywood's ultimate glam boss

Gauri Khan was already known to be one of Bollywood's highly celebrated entrepreneurs. After her successful interior design business, she forays into the hospitality space with the launch of her first-ever restaurant. Torii opened its doors recently but not before a celebration by the host for her closest friends and support system. Gauri Khan ditched her casual chic businesswoman attire for something fancier topped with bling and more bling. A sparkly crystal embellished iridescent top with a cowl neckline is a modern way of going with the classic retro look that she made it look more retro with a pair of black high-waist flared trousers. This boss woman knows her style and on most days it is functional but stylish. When she goes full glam, there's room for all sorts of experiments. The drop cowl neckline was the perfect canvas for her drop necklace that shines just as bright as she does. Her makeup and hair remain consistently minimal, just the way she likes it.

As for any business venture, Gauri Khan walks the talk like the boss woman she is. Her wardrobe choices are always evident at least. So, when she picked a sleek off-shoulder midnight blue gown set against the plush, decorative decor of the restaurant, she blended right into the interiors and stood out whenever she liked.

A boss woman never misses her roots. And if that means picking a pantsuit to stand tall, you can best believe Gauri Khan to do just that. For the first-ever reveal, Gauri Khan not only showed us her power moves with her business prowess but her suit too. A beige suit worn with a white tee and golden heels is the uniform code for making power moves, right, Gauri?

Gauri Khan forays into her new business venture in style.

