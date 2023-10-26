Parineeti Chopra Was Radiant With Bridal Bliss In A Yellow Salwar Suit For Her Choora Cermony

Parineeti Chopra Looks Radiant In A Yellow Suit For Her Choora Cermony

Indian weddings are all about elaborate rituals, intimate ceremonies and stunning style. Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding was one such dreamy affair which was high on love and fashion too. After giving us major bridal fashion goals in an exquisite Manish Malhotra lehenga, Parineeti's refined yet diverse sartorial picks for the wedding are also giving us a fresh take on bridal fashion. From her handcrafted lehenga to her fuchsia look, Parineeti expanded her horizon with a balance of bright and muted hues. Recently, the actress dropped another set of beautiful pictures from her pre-wedding chooda ceremony, in which she looked simply beautiful.

Also Read: Parineeti Chopra's Blush Manish Malhotra Reception Saree Was Initially Meant To Be Classic Red

She looked graceful and elegant in a gorgeous yellow monochrome number that came with a flared kurta adorned with golden border details. She added contrast to the look with her striped dupatta which featured yellow, lime, yellow, orange and golden hues. It added a decent pop of colour to her overall style. She kept up her status of a minimal bride with chic yet statement earrings and a dewy makeup look. Her powder pink chooda covers added contrast to her style.

Well, that's not all. For makeup, she kept it basic with a minimal base and nude lip shade. Her side swept hair were another great addition to her overall style.

Also Read: Like Parineeti Chopra's Veil With Raghav's Name, Other Celeb Veils That Made Style Statements

Parineeti Chopra indeed was a minimal bride and this is proof.