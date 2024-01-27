At Paris Fashion Week 2024, Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner And Kylie Jenner Serve Family Style At Their Fashionable Best In The Front Row

Kim Kardashian, Kris And Kylie Jenner Serve Family Style At PFW 2024

Paris Fashion Week 2024, which was graced by many global icons and prominent personalities, was an absolute visual treat for fashion enthusiasts. It was not just the designer wear showcased by the participating designers that caught our attention but the presence of fashionable attendees too. Guess who was seen in the front row of Maison Margiela's show yesterday? It was Kim Kardashian with sister Kylie Jenner and mom Kris Jenner making an unmissable presence in exquisite looks. Kim wore a stunning bodycon silhouette and looked breathtaking. The narrow strap, black floor-sweeping sheer gown was embellished with circular cutouts all over and featured a cinched waistline which accentuated Kim's well-toned body. The diva added a dramatic edge to her look with an elaborate silver choker necklace which had an intricate pattern. She opted for glam makeup with kohl-laden smokey eyes, shimmery eyelids, well-structured contours and nude lip colour and left her tresses loose in a sleek manner.

Kylie Jenner also made a fashionable entry at the Paris Fashion Week in a metallic silver midi dress and looked no less than a mermaid. Kylie's short-sleeved silver outfit came with a body-hugging fit that accentuated Kylie's toned body and featured shimmery sequins all over which looked like scales. Kylie accessorised the look with a pair of sheer gloves and white heels. Her glam makeup included shimmery eyelids with a dash of kohl, silver highlights, and glossy pink lip colour. She opted for a wet hair look to complete the style for the evening.

Kris Jenner was also present at the fashion show and made a chic style statement in a baggy suit. The outfit included a tailored coat with puffed sleeves and big buttons at the front with a pair of straight-fit trousers. The diva wore a crisp white shirt beneath the coat. Her accessories included a pair of scrunchy black leather gloves, a black handbag and a pair of black boots to complete the boss-lady look.

Kim Kardashian along with Kylie and Kris Jenner were indeed the stars of the evening.

