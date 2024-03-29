Alia Bhatt's Vintage Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Ivory Saree Was Handmade 30 Years Ago Over 3500 Hours

Alia Bhatt wore a vintage Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla saree which was tailored in 1994

Alia Bhatt paints a picture of grace in every outfit she picks. So when she dressed up for a cause, her philanthropic elegance commanded all of the attention in the room. Recently, the diva hosted a charity event, the Hope Gala in London in collaboration with the Salaam Bombay Foundation. Alia Bhatt sprinkled her desi allure in a vintage Abu Jani and Sandeep Khoslasaree. As per the designer's Instagram caption, the six-yard drape in a pristine ivory shade was tailored in 1994. The timeless silhouette featured deft resham work, embroidered with floral silk threads. The intricate zari detailing deserved a special mention, while the subtle crystal embellishment ran over the 30-year-old drape. Aptly, Alia paired the traditional wonder with a halter-neck tulle blouse. Swirled scalloped edges, adorned with shimmery flower elements delivered an extra dose of femininity. Did the multi-tiered beads cascading down Alia's back remind you of her debut Met Gala look? We bet the answer is a yes. 

(Also Read: Alia Bhatt In Chic Wraparound Sunglasses Is Fronting Gucci's New Spring Summer 2024 Eyewear Campaign)

For makeup, Alia Bhatt once again rested her faith in the soft-glam makeup effect. Rosy cheeks, glossy pink-tinted lips, and mascara-coated lashes enhanced her beauty. Diamond and emerald-encrusted earrings gleamed as bright as the stars through her wavy and short tresses left loose.  

Photo Credit: Instagram/@abujanisandeepkhosla

Alia Bhatt's style streak comes with proof that the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress can take an outfit from the archives and do it justice.

(Also Read: Everything Alia Bhatt Touches, Turns To This Pleated Strapless Gold Top)

