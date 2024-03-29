Alia Bhatt's Vintage Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Ivory Saree Was Handmade 30 Years Ago Over 3500 Hours

Alia Bhatt's 1994 Ivory Saree Was Handmade 30 Years Ago Over 3500 Hours

Alia Bhatt paints a picture of grace in every outfit she picks. So when she dressed up for a cause, her philanthropic elegance commanded all of the attention in the room. Recently, the diva hosted a charity event, the Hope Gala in London in collaboration with the Salaam Bombay Foundation. Alia Bhatt sprinkled her desi allure in a vintage Abu Jani and Sandeep Khoslasaree. As per the designer's Instagram caption, the six-yard drape in a pristine ivory shade was tailored in 1994. The timeless silhouette featured deft resham work, embroidered with floral silk threads. The intricate zari detailing deserved a special mention, while the subtle crystal embellishment ran over the 30-year-old drape. Aptly, Alia paired the traditional wonder with a halter-neck tulle blouse. Swirled scalloped edges, adorned with shimmery flower elements delivered an extra dose of femininity. Did the multi-tiered beads cascading down Alia's back remind you of her debut Met Gala look? We bet the answer is a yes.

For makeup, Alia Bhatt once again rested her faith in the soft-glam makeup effect. Rosy cheeks, glossy pink-tinted lips, and mascara-coated lashes enhanced her beauty. Diamond and emerald-encrusted earrings gleamed as bright as the stars through her wavy and short tresses left loose.

Photo Credit: Instagram/@abujanisandeepkhosla

Alia Bhatt's style streak comes with proof that the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress can take an outfit from the archives and do it justice.

