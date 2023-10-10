Tabu In A Bewitching Slinky Black Gown Proves That A Little Black Dress Is Always A Good Idea

Tabu in a black cocktail gown

An evergreen star who has not just kept her legacy of phenomenal performances and on-screen presence but also managed to keep her fashion in check is Tabu. The actress will next be seen in Khufiya on Netflix and we cannot keep calm to see the dynamic actress on screen again. For the promotions of Khufiya, Tabu wore an all-black slinky gown which featured a one-shoulder detail with a strap sleeve on one hand and a full sleeve on the other. The cocktail gown had a body-hugging fit and a daring thigh-high side slit which added glamour to her monochrome outfit. For accessories, she kept it minimal with golden chunky jewellery and opted for shimmery makeup with glittery eyelids, kohl-laden eyes, mascara, and nude lip colour.

Also Read: Tabu Aces Her Off-Screen Spy Look Ever-So-Stylishly In A Black Trench Coat, Just Like Her Character In Khufiya

Tabu's casually chic look in a lime green number was perfect for the summer season. She wore a lime green maxi dress that featured puff sleeves with white borders, a deep V-neckline, and a gorgeous flare to it. Tying her mane in a sleek updo, Tabu opted for minimal dewy makeup with a dash of kohl, well-structured contours, and a nude lip gloss.

Also Read: Tabu In A Black And Gold Lehenga Left Us Mesmerised On The Runway At Lakme Fashion Week

Yet another look of Tabu's that caught our attention was when the actress wore a halter neck gown. The cotton midi dress in ivory featured a halter neckline and no sleeves and a comfortable fit with thin pinstripes in black. She tied her tresses in a messy updo and opted for glamorous makeup with shimmery eyelids, winged eyeliner, and muted-toned lipstick. For accessories, she opted for a pair of golden hoop earrings.

Tabu is the epitome of grace and beauty.

Also Read: Style Check: 10 Times Tabu Proved That Classics Are Forever