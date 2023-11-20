From Shah Rukh Khan To Anushka Sharma, Cool Casuals Ruled The Style Quo On The Cricket Stands

From Shah Rukh To Anushka, Cool Casuals Ruled The Style Quo

India's competition to Australia might not have ended in our favour but the spirits throughout were high. As we witnessed the finals, we also witnessed some chic fashion moments to bookmark. Multiple celebrities were spotted at the stadium cheering for India. Of course, it has to be a stylish affair when Bollywood celebrities step out. Anushka Sharma topped our list with her easy-breezy look. In a blue and white printed dress, the actress nailed casual chic fashion like an absolute pro. Her sleeveless midi dress came with a simple layered pattern that added an extra edge to it.

Next up was Athiya Shetty who in all her stylish glory aced an oversized look. She paired her chic casuals with a baggy shirt-like jacket. The peppy pink hue of the jacket added all the colour and style to her casual game.

The Khans at the stadium made for a colour-coordinated fashion moment. In black and white casuals, they truly gave us family fashion goals. Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan twinned in white t-shirts while Gauri and Suhana aced their sporty style in black and white contrasts.

With the spirits, the fashion quotient was high too. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh served casual couple style as they supported India in jerseys. They both paired the jersey with baggy jeans which indeed was casual style at its best. Ranveer notched up his look with a pair of funky shades.

Shanaya Kapoor was another one to join the chic fashion bandwagon. She looked stunning in a pink maxi dress. Her flowy pick came with delicate printed pattern that added contrast to her overall style.

Ayushmann Khurrana too aced the jersey to support the team. He looked dashing in the jersey paired with black pants. To top it off, he paired the look with stunning shades.

The World Cup Final was a stylish affair and this is proof.