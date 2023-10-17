Rani Mukerji Gives Festive Fashion A Fresh Spin In A Blue Ombre Saree, For Hema Malini's 75th Birthday Party

Rani Is A Picture Of Elegance In All Shade Of Blue In An Ombre Saree

Trust Rani Mukerji to make any saree work like magic. Her wide selection of six-yard elegance has always come with a charming element. Once again, she worked her classic drape fabulously when she turned up to Hema Malini's 75th birthday celebration. No Bollywood party is complete without an array of celebrities bringing their best style. Amidst the star-studded event, Rani stole the limelight in a fresh blue ombre saree that featured shades of pastel and refreshing blues. She paired her favourite silhouette with a matching blouse and the minimal sequin detailing added an embellished finish to the look. Her bling game was on point with her dazzling silver bag that was paired flawlessly with the look. Her neat open tresses and minimal soft glam beautifully balanced it. Rani's ethnic look is just in time for the festive season.

"It's Tina's world, we're just living in it." We agree. To celebrate 25 years of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Rani Mukerji once again brought her most fashionable foot forward in a beautiful khaki-toned saree, paired with a shimmery black plunging neckline blouse. She is still making fashion statements and we are not surprised. With dazzling drop earrings and a nude makeup look, Rani gave an ultimate beauty moment.

Rani Mukerji's saree-torial choices are bound to make a noteworthy impact.