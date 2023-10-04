Anne Hathaway Redefines Business Casual In A Rs 2.7 Lakh Half-Denim Half-Pantsuit Look

Anne Hathaway makes a case for statement style in this hybrid pantsuit

Strutting through the streets of New York City while looking upbeat is not a given for most celebrities, but it is for Anne Hathaway and she is serving fall fashion. No big surprise that the Devil Wears Prada star is leading the bandwagon with the trendiest look of the season. A corset made of denim fused with a pantsuit screams business casual. The actress has an ultra-chic personal style that is perfect to keep up her high-fashion girl status. Her stylish display of sartorial sensibilities is any day a treat for the sore eyes. She took haute couture to the streets in the chicest way with her power dressing.

Trust Anne Hathaway to turn any street into a runway. The actress, while on her way to appear on Good Morning America, donned the hottest trends, all together in one ensemble. Her personal style has always been captivating and this one is another addition to the style diaries. Etched with modern elements, her Dion Lee suit was something that one would wear to the office. The look consisted of a black traditional suit structure morphed with a blue-washed corset detailing. Her blazer featured a dipped hem and encased boning along with a notch lapel collar and the pants featured a jeans look on the top, transitioning into black dress pants at the bottom. She gave very modern glam vibes with her Rs 2.27 lakh hybrid suit.

When Anne Hathaway enters the fashion scene, we pay attention and this look of hers is just another reason why.