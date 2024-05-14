Maitreyi Ramakrishnan Took A Desi Turn On This Red Carpet In A Rs 2.80 Lakh Anita Dongre Bandhani Lehenga

Maitreyi Took A Desi Turn On This Red Carpet In A Rs 2.80 Lakh Lehenga

Hollywood doesn't always see enough of Indian ethnic wear but this past week, with its abundance of traditional clothing, has been a joy to witness. First, there was Alia Bhatt in a Sabyasachi saree at the Met Gala 2024. Then there was Avan Jogia and Halsey, also in the same designer, at the Gold Gala 2024 later in the week. Canadian actress Maitreyi Ramakrishnan was also in attendance at the event and brought ethnic elegance to the forefront with her red carpet choice.

The Never Have I Ever actress wore an aqua toned lehenga by Anita Dongre. Called the Lokesha Bandhani lehenga, it comprised of a sleeveless cropped blouse with a flared skirt and matching dupatta. It featured signature gota patti hand embroidery with sequin, dori and zardozi embellishment over all the pieces of the ensemble. While the blouse featured gold pattern work throughout, the dupatta and skirt showcased bandhani details with a broad gold border. According to the official brand website, the outfit costs Rs 2,84,000.

Photo Credit: Instagram/@maitreyiramakrishnan

Maitreyi allowed the outfit to steal the spotlight with minimal accessories. She wore a handful of matching bangles with jhumka earrings. The actress kept it subtle with her makeup choices too. Her neutral toned makeup was set with burgundy lipstick and a tiny bindi on her forehead while her dark tresses were left loose.

Indian ethnic wear certainly took over this red carpet.

