Alia Bhatt And Manushi Chhillar In Black And White Are Proof That You Can't Go Wrong With The Classics

Alia And Manushi's Contrasting Style In Black And White Is Classic

Award nights are often a starry affair that serve the best of style and glamour. The latest edition of Filmfare OTT Awards were proof enough. An array of A-listers walked the red carpet looking their stylish best but it was some fail-safe picks that truly stole the show. The prominent hue of black never fails to make a case for showstopping style. Among many celebrities were Alia Bhatt and Manushi Chhillar, whose contrasting style was truly on point. Of late, Alia Bhatt's style has been high on monochrome magic. From her wine-red Gucci straight-cut mini dress to her latest Yves Saint Laurent black number, Alia's style has been stunning. For Filmfare OTT Awards 2023, Alia picked a monotone black dress from the French luxury fashion house Yves Saint Laurent. The one-shoulder cape style was brilliantly complemented by the turtleneck pattern. We couldn't help but take notes.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt In A Red Velvet Raji Ramniq Salwar Suit Makes Light Festive Wear Look Good

While Alia opted for a classic maxi look, Manushi gave us a chic fashion moment in a mini dress. She ditched her princess dresses to make a statement in a white and black look. With a perfect blend of feminine and edgy, Manushi looked chic in a mini dress. She tucked a white shirt underneath her strapless black dress. Her black tie added a formal element to her style and the black ankle boots were too good to be missed. She kept it super simple with her minimal glam and tied tresses.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt's Twisted French Bun With Gangubai-Approved White Roses Matched Her Sabyasachi Wedding Saree

With black and white contrast, Alia and Manushi raised the fashion bar higher.