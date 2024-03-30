Beyonce's Cowgirl Chic Take On Chaps And Hats Will Make You Go 'Yeehaw'

Beyonce's Cowgirl Chic Take On Chaps And Hats Has Made Us Go "Yeehaw"

Beyonce's eighth studio album Cowboy Carter has been making waves. Announcing it, the star also dropped a carousel of cowboy themed looks on Instagram showcased her new Western era. For her first OOTD, Queen Bey wore the shades of the American flag in white, navy blue and red hues. Collars, padded shoulders, and straight-fitted pants gave her a structured look. The chaps with thigh cutouts screamed drama. A black belt, encrusted with stones delivered a boss-babe vibe with a side of bling. Complementing Beyonce's look was her poker-straight platinum tresses flying wildly under her cowboy hat.

Displaying her Southern swag, Beyonce's next avatar featured a white tank top that came with a cropped hem and ribbed details. She slipped into a pair of flared denim jeans, adorned with dramatic prints and thigh cutouts. A black metallic belt accentuated her edgy look while the cowboy hat was a constant. The Texas Hold ‘Em singer opted for a latte base and glossy nude lips.

Photo Credit: Instagram/@beyonce

What happens when cowboy fashion meets mob wife trend? Ask Beyonce, as for her next look, she weaved the two styles brilliantly. Her strapless olive green ensemble with curved edges served as a unique twist cascading down her back was the pleated cape, adding to the chic quotient. Beyonce went over the top with her beauty game in the frame. Contoured cheeks and gloss on the lips were the staples, but the aqua-blue eyeshadow enhanced the drama. A stroke of on-fleek winged eyeliner and long mascara-coated lashes completed her heavy-duty makeover. Topping the glam game was Beyonce's bouffant hairstyle with two wavy strands left astray.

Photo Credit: Instagram/@beyonce

On the last page of her cowboy-style diaries, Beyonce leaned on an unbuttoned shirt. The basic chic number came with pockets and wavy beaded designs. The singer accessorised her look with a black floral bolo tie. Winged eyeliner and mascara-laden lashes, coupled with curly locks left loose sealed her sartorial magic.

Photo Credit: Instagram/@beyonce

Beyonce is entering a new era and we can't wait to see what it brings sartorially.

