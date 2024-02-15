Beyonce Dressed Up As A Cowgirl Bride For Valentine's Day In Black Lace? A Million Times Yes

Black and far from boring was Beyonce's lace dress for Valentine's Day 2024

Beyonce is on a streak and she is stopping at nothing. New singles? A trip to Bushwick for NYFW and now a Valentine's Day wish? It's our lucky year. Forget red hearts and pink lace, Beyonce went full gothic in a black lace corset maxi dress worn over basic black lingerie. The black lace bride aesthetic is not a new one but we bet it will become popular after Queen Bey has donned it. With net gloves, a think Louis Vuitton belt cinched at the waist and a lace veil, it is not all for the singer. The hero accessory of the outfit obviously is the black cowboy hat. It is unmissable especially since it is in keeping with the theme of her new singles and her trending fashion aesthetic that she seems to be rocking from the red carpet to the living room. Her platinum blonde locks are fluffed out for volume and her minimal makeup balances the attention from her face to the outfit and vice versa.

It has been a busy week but also a busy month. A few days ago, Queen Bey ditched the title temporarily for Aunt Beyonce to designer Raul Lopez at his label, Luar's fashion show exhibited at the New York Fashion Week held recently. Not only did she arrive in blood and flesh to support the designer's show but decided it'd be a great idea to wear a Gaurav Gupta ensemble fresh off the runway with matching boots and a hooded sheer bodysuit underneath. A great idea it was. Of course, a grey cowboy hat made its way to make her fans go yeehaw with excitement.

Despite the recurring cowgirl sporting celebrity making her way to the public, nobody saw two brand-new singles being treated to her fans. At The Grammy Awards 2024, Beyonce donned not one but two matching outfits from the legacy house. She went cowgirl chic first in Louis Vuitton's signature monogram Damier checks trousers and jacket with a shirt and a cowboy hat. It was soon after that she swapped the long trousers for a chic, short skirt to go full cowgirl, but the Beyonce way.

The pop sensation had been dropping hints ever since her appearance at the Grammy Awards held earlier this month up until the Super Bowl 2024 where she was seen in custom Louis Vuitton yet again. She was seen in a short, slinky black dress worn with thigh-high boots and an adjustable necklace.

All credit goes to her new music's artworks. For Texas Hold 'Em, it's a chromatic steel bralette and belt worn under her cropped jacket, enormous earrings and a cowboy hat. in the new artwork of one of her singles. For 16 Carriages, it was a closeup shot of her in an embellished cowboy shirt, hat and Beyonce's effortless magic illuminating even a black and white image.

Whatever shines in black, white or silver, Beyonce shines with it.

