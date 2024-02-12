Beyonce Takes Us To The Rodeo In A Chromatic Bralette And Cowboy Hat For Her New Singles

Beyonce is ready to take us to the rodeo in style with her new music

Someone please give Beyonce's team a raise already because who else but the singer would drive all the attention from the epic Super Bowl halftime show to her with the release of two more songs? Only boss moves here, ladies. Renaissance has been a total success and she couldn't help but yeehaw her way with her new music in the second leg of the releases. A chromatic steel bralette and belt can't be hidden under her cropped jacket, enormous earrings and a cowboy hat in the new artwork of one of her singles. The chromatic bra and belt leave much to the human mind's imagination. Everything shines and Beyonce shines with it. A closeup shot of her second single's artwork reveals an embellished cowboy shirt, hat and Beyonce's effortless magic illuminating even a black and white image.

Going by the inclination of her latest cowgirl style, we probably should have seen it coming. The pop sensation has been dropping hints ever since her appearance at the Grammy Awards held earlier this month up until the Super Bowl 2024 where she was seen in custom Louis Vuitton yet again. She was seen in a short, slinky black dress worn with thigh-high boots and an adjustable necklace.

At The Grammy Awards 2024, Beyonce donned not one but two matching outfits from the legacy house. She went cowgirl chic first in Louis Vuitton's signature monogram Damier checks trousers and jacket with a shirt and a cowboy hat. It was soon after that she swapped the long trousers for a chic, short skirt to go full cowgirl, but the Beyonce way.

We've seen every side of Beyonce that she has to offer and it is safe to say that we're ready for whatever's more in store.

