With Rosy Cheeks And Wispy Lashes, Kareena Kapoor Serves Scintillating Summer Beauty With A Touch Of Sparkle

Kareena Kapoor Serves Summer Beauty With A Touch Of Sparkle

Kareena Kapoor's signature glam is a masterclass in doing makeup right. From sultry smokey eyes to summer-appropriate dewy glam, the actress has often delivered multiple iterations of her signature look. Recently, it was her soft rosy glam that is clearly setting the beauty bar higher. The actress recently attended the Bulgari event in a stunning glitzy Vivienne Westwood number. To match her shine, she opted for rosy glam that was a fitting choice for the look. She paired a beautiful rosy blush with matching shimmer eyeshadow and glossy lips. Her messy open tresses were the best way to complete the look. Kareena Kapoor is truly upping the party beauty game like no one else.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor's Summer Looks Sparkling In A Glittery Off-Shoulder Vivienne Westwood Gown

Kareena Kapoor's beauty game is truly unmatched. Classic glam just got elevated when she decided to serve us with another chic look. To match her golden and white outfit, Kareena opted for classic kohl-rimmed eyes paired with nude eyeshadow, fresh tinted cheeks and a matte nude lipstick. Her entire look was put together with sleek pulled back bun that matched the clean aesthetic.

Also Read: It's No Rest For Kareena Kapoor As Her Latest Pilates Session Sets Workout Goals For The Weekend Too

Kareena Kapoor definitely knows how to add definition to her features with her sorted makeup game.