Kareena Kapoor's Summer Looks Sparkling In A Glittery Off-Shoulder Vivienne Westwood Gown

Kareena Kapoor Served Summer Sparkle In A Glittery Vivienne Westwood Gown

Kareena Kapoor's Instagram can feel like a gift that keeps on giving when it comes to fashion. Every now and then, the actress treats us to fabulous fashion moments that deserve a place in our style books. From sultry glam to timeless fashion, Kareena has served us with the right kind of inspiration. Recently, she got her excellent bling game on when she attended a Bulgari event. The actress looked stunning in an off-shoulder Vivienne Westwood gown that came with the perfect sparkly details. The off-shoulder style was complemented with a corseted bodice and a flowy pattern that simply made this look a masterpiece in itself. Kareena balanced out all the glitz with rosy glam paired with fresh blush and open tresses.

Also Read: It's No Rest For Kareena Kapoor As Her Latest Pilates Session Sets Workout Goals For The Weekend Too

While Kareena might have played this ever-so-stunning look, Margot Robbie too wore the exact same outfit for the promotions of her movie Barbie. She paired the look with a matte nude glam and poker straight tresses.

Kareena Kapoor is truly in her bling era. Previously, at Vogue Ball of Arabia, the actress took sparkling style to a new level in a stunning Sabyasachi number. Her body-grazing, sparkling blue-green gown was a fitting choice to grace the occasion in a statement-making way. From the plunging neckline to the monochromatic style, her look was made to impress. With signature nude glam and open tresses, Kareena nailed in the beauty department too. The dramatic train at the back added an extra edge to her overall look.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Loves Her Chakrasanas So Much, It "Keeps Her On Her Toes"

Wherever Kareena Kapoor goes, she leaves a tad of sparkle with her style.