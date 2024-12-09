Amelia Spencer And Eliza Spencer's Elegant Black Gowns Took A Page Out Of Their Aunt Princess Diana's Look Book

The late Princess Diana Spencer's style icon status has not waned even decades after her passing. The power she continues to hold over the fashion sphere is visible. When that very same sartorial legend is also your aunt, her influence is bound to be practically inextinguishable. Lady Amelia Spencer and Lady Eliza Spencer attended the recent British Fashion Awards 2024 in matching gowns that seemed to have blue-blooded inspiration running through it. Amelia and Eliza are the twin daughters of Charles Spencer; who is the brother of the Princess Diana, and her nieces. It seems as if their aunt was their fashionable vision for the night as the twins literally twinned in looks that resembled Princess Diana's famous revenge dress.

(Also Read: Elsa Hosk Made Halloween 2024 "Iconic" By Dressing As Princess Diana In Her Black Revenge Dress)

Both in column silhouette black gowns having off-shoulder necklines, one featured a dipped V-neckline, while the other showcased a more modest style. The latter was the Black Sculpted Arc Gown by Gaurav Gupta, which cost Rs 95,000. Continuing their identical styling down to their accessories, Amelia and Eliza wore diamond jewellery around their wrists and necks. Completing it were dangling diamond earrings, which gleamed as they both also chose slicked-back buns for their blonde locks.

Photo Credit: Instagram/@elizavspencer

In 1994, Princess Diana Spencer wore a black off-shoulder mini dress with a train running behind her, finished with sheer stockings and black pumps. Her outfit is believed to be an act of rebellion against the usual dress code followed by the British monarchy as it was worn on the same night that her then-husband Prince Charles confessed his infidelity on national television.

Photo Credit: Instagram/@elsahosk

Amelia and Eliza are making sure that the Spencer style genes are continuing to shine brightly.

(Also Read: Elizabeth Debicki Rocks Princess Diana's Iconic 'Revenge Dress' In Uncanny Resemblance)