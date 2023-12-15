Kareena Kapoor's Poo Goes Up Against Ranveer Singh's Rocky In A Bollywood Fashion Battle

Movie characters often leave a mark with their roles and more indelibly, with their incredible style. Among many has been Kareena Kapoor's iconic character Poo from the movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham which has her own cult fan base. From her sassy character in the movie to her path-breaking style sensibilities, Poo made a mark in the fashion world. Even after 22 years of the movie, her style remains iconic as ever. Recently, the actress went down memory lane as she shared a nostalgic video on Instagram. From her chic co-ord set in the opening scene to her iconic red sequin co-ord set in the You Are My Soniya song, Kareena's style had set a benchmark. We look at some of her incredible styles that can never get dated. In one of the scenes, Kareena upped the hot quo in a pink sequin crop top that featured backless details. She paired it with a beige mini-skirt and her matching pink shoulder bag completed her style.

Another style that took over hearts was the stunning monochrome red style in the You Are My Soniya song. She opted for a strap crop top that featured delicate hanging details along the hemline, paired with flattering fitted pants.

Now Rocky Randhawa's face-off with Poo was definitely not on our list. Ranveer Singh's comment on Kareena's post as the character he played in the 2023 movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and it's just what the internet needed. He wrote, "Hi Babez. Rocky Randhawa this side". Kareena Kapoor replied to him, "Hi darling, park the car!!", in Poo's style.

We also look at some of Ranveer's Rocky Randhawa best styles from the movie. His over-the-top fashion game truly left a mark. His multicoloured low-cut Gucci shirt in one of the scenes absolutely left us stunned. Paired with denim and diamonds, his look gave us dramatic vibes.

How can we miss out on his snazzy jackets that came with all sorts of elements? In one of the scenes, he looked stunning in a stone-studded leather jacket, paired with black pants. His shades were a part of his almost every look and indeed, they completed his style.