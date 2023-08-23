Ranveer Singh's OTT Rocky Randhawa Looks: Stylist Eka Lakhani Lists The Designer Labels He Wore

Ranveer Singh in the movie

Since the release of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Alia Bhatt's character Rani Chatterjee has stolen the majority of the style spotlight for her sartorial choices. Mainly decked in Manish Malhotra sarees throughout the film, Rani's ethnic looks in the movie won hearts. However, it wouldn't be fair to say she was the most stylish character on the silver screen because Ranveer Singh's Rocky Randhawa would put up a tough fight for that title. The actor's stylist and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani's costume designer Eka Lakhani wrote on Instagram about styling Ranveer for the movie under the guidance of director Karan Johar. In her caption, she said, "Styling @ranveersingh .. under the guidance of @karanjohar.. my stars were being very generous! Dream come true job.. and I've enjoyed the process so much! Forever grateful RS, KJ @apoorva1972 @dharmamovies The love you all have showed me, for my work in RRKPK, jaat makes all the hard work he's my team and I put in worth it! Thank you!"

Eka also broke down three of Ranveer's on-screen looks as West Delhi's Rocky from the movie. In the What Jhumka song, he wore jeans and a jacket from Amiri which featured orange star prints over a white t-shirt. They were worn with custom made tangerine boots from Copper Mallet, which had a square toe and are ankle-high in height.

Photo Credit: Instagram/@ekalakhani

In the video for the song Heart Throb, Ranveer donned a high-sheen dark jacket from Dsquared2 over a tank top along with silver sheen jeans from Balmain. His geometric-shaped glasses are from Philipp Plein with sneakers once again from Copper Mallet.

Photo Credit: Instagram/@ekalakhani

In another appearance in the movie, Rocky's typographic black moto jacket is from Golden Goose while his jeans and boots are from Amiri. His accessories that completed the OTT look are from Versace.

Photo Credit: Instagram/@ekalakhani

It's evident that Eka Lakhani had the time of her life styling Ranveer in the movie. Calling him "the team's favourite character", it's pretty obvious that the actor won hearts with the crew off the screen as well. In a previous post on Instagram, the stylist wrote," Celebrating Rocky Randhawana!! What a guy!! Our Karol Bagh Munda, with his OTT designer wear and his matching cars, his protein shakes and luxury robes has won everyone's hearts! Rocky is a vibe, Rocky is a mood, Rocky is sabka yaar! His neck lines are low but iske pyaar ka nasha hits a different high!! The team's favourite character, but Obvio! In my team, @team___e, everyone wanted to go sourcing for Rocky, everyone wanted to be a part of deciding his looks, everyone wanted to be the assistant assigned to style him.. and the team gave the character everything and more. We love you Rocky! - Team RS.

On the silver screen or off of it, with his style or otherwise, you can rely on Ranveer Singh to steal hearts as well as the show.

