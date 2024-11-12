Of Unconditional Love And Pizza: Selena Gomez Gushes About Boyfriend Benny

Selena Gomez is gushing about her boyfriend Benny Blanco yet again. The music producer was recently included in PEOPLE's 2024 sexiest man alive issue and Selena can't keep calm. She shared a picture of Benny from the magazine spread on her Instagram Stories. It featured Benny dressed in a black suit, lying on a dinner table with pizza in front of him. Selena wrote in the caption, “Not only do you love me unconditionally, you always get me my Taco Bell Mexican pizza.”

The singer-actress also posted a quote from William C. Hannan on her Stories that read: “I still haven't figured out how to sit across from you, and not be madly in love with everything you do,” and tagged Benny Blanco.

In a conversation with the media outlet, Benny Blanco revealed how he spends time with Selena. He said, "I'm a real morning person. It's my favourite time to spend with Sel, because we both wake up really early. It's like our moment before the rest of the world wakes up. I have a true best friend that I get to do everything in the world with, and every day is the best day of my life."

Talking about their date nights, Benny shared, “I go all out for every date. We go all out for each other. One time Sel was like, 'Oh, I want to take you on a date.' We drove somewhere, and she had rented out a whole botanical garden for me.” He added, “She also likes something so simple. For Valentine's Day, I got her Taco Bell, I made her movie-theatre nachos, I found her favourite pickles from Texas and I deep-fried them for her. Then [I had] all her candies and Hot Cheetos."

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco first went public with their relationship in December 2023 when the singer subtly confirmed their relationship by liking fan account posts on Instagram featuring the two of them, even commenting, "He is my absolute everything in my heart." Notably, the duo collaborated on the song I Can't Get Enough in 2019 before they began dating.

