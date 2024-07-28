ICW 2024: Sonakshi Sinha Reveals Why She Picked Mom's Saree For Her Wedding, 'Took Five Minutes To Choose'

ICW: Sonakshi Sinha Reveals Why She Wore Her Mom's Saree At Her Wedding

Sonakshi Sinha turned mused for designer Dolly J to represent her collection La Vie en Rose on day 4 of FDCI India Couture Week 2024. The actress wore a blush-pink strapless gown that shimmered and shined with every step she took. The slit on the side of her outfit added drama, while the off-shoulder cape sleeves gave a whimsical touch to her look. Dangler earrings, a ring on each hand, dewy glam, and mermaid waves for the hairdo sealed the deal. After wowing the fashion police with her look, Sonakshi Sinha interacted with the media where she talked about becoming a muse for Dolly J, her thoughts on wedding style, and why she chose to wear her mother's saree at her own wedding.

Sonakshi Sinha Felt “Extremely Glamorous” After Wearing Dolly J's Creation

She talked about how she felt good from the inside and “extremely glamorous” in the outfit designed by Dolly J. Speaking about her blush-pink gown, Sonakshi Sinha said, “It speaks for self and because it's so blingy, we kept it minimal. I am feeling extremely glamorous. And I think that's the beauty of the designers when they make outfits like this which make a woman feel good inside.”

“Simpler But Beautiful Bride” Trend Is Going To Be Back: Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha married actor Zaheer Iqbal in an intimate wedding on June 3. Ditching the traditional lehenga, she opted for a saree. The star talked about how her wedding outfit allowed her to “breathe and move around.” She said, "I genuinely feel the simpler bride is going to be back. I honestly had the freedom to enjoy my wedding so much because I was so comfortable. And I was able to breathe and move around. And I didn't stress myself out. So I think a simpler but beautiful bride, that's going to be a forthcoming trend for sure."

Sonakshi Sinha On Wearing Her Mother's Saree At Her Wedding

Promoting sustainable fashion, Sonakshi Sinha wore a saree at her wedding that belonged to her mother Poonam Sinha. Discussing how she chose the outfit for the big day in just five minutes, Sonakshi shared, "It took five minutes for both of us to choose outfits. I was very clear in my head that I wanted to wear a red sari. And I was very clear in my head that for my actual signing and the wedding, I wanted to wear my mother's sari and her jewellery, which is exactly what I did. So it was all in my head. And we just brought it to life on that day. We're very not so fussy people."

