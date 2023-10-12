Fatima Sana Shaikh Brings Back The Cheerful Spring Vibes In A Printed Mini Dress

Fatima Sana Shaikh in a printed outfit

Fatima Sana Shaikh's Dhak Dhak has been creating a buzz for quite some time now. The movie is scheduled to release on October 13, 2023. The actress is busy shooting and now promoting the movie, but that hasn't stopped her from being fashionable. Fatima has been giving major fashion goals, one outfit at a time. This time, she picked a full-sleeved mini dress from the clothing label Almost Gods. The bodycon outfit accentuated Fatima's well-toned body and featured a close neckline with abstract prints all over in shades of red, black, and beige. The outfit even had a matching scarf to go with the look. Fatima tied her tresses in a sleek ponytail and opted for minimal dewy makeup that included kohl-laden eyes, shimmery eyelids, rosy cheek tint, and soft pink lip colour. For accessories, she picked gold statement rings and chunky hoop earrings.

For another promotional event, Fatima Sana Shaikh picked an all-black outfit from the shelves of the clothing brand Moonray. The midi dress featured pleat details at the hemline with a balloon-like pattern that added drama to her monochrome look. The sleeveless outfit even had lace details at the sleeves with a body-hugging silhouette. The actress opted for ear cuffs and rings as the only accessories. Fatima's dewy makeup and radiant glow were complemented by well-contoured cheeks, glossy lips, and a lot of charm.

Fatima's printed backless dress was an instant spring call we would like to make. The diva wore a halter-neck backless outfit with a body fit silhouette and a gorgeous floral print of white on the base of ice blue. The outfit even featured a daring side slit. Her hair was tied in a sleek bun as she opted for minimal makeup and kept it soft and subtle.

Fatima Sana Shaikh's wardrobe choices have been a true inspiration for the country's youth.

