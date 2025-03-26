"Fashion For Me Has Always Been About Authenticity And Self-Expression": Tamannaah Bhatia Talks About Fashion Choices And More

Tamannaah Bhatia is a big-time fashionista and loves to experiment with new fashion trends and choices. The star recently walked for the fashion designer Akshat Bansal at the Blenders Pride Fashion Tour, exuding glam.

NDTV spoke to Tamannaah Bhatia about her fashion choices, how she defines her own style and a lot more.

Also Read: Miley Cyrus Makes The Cutout Backless Dress Look Cool Again

Tamannaah, you're known for your impeccable style both on and off-screen. How do you define your own style?

I would define my style as a balance between structure and fluidity. It's a reflection of my personality—one side of me enjoys sharp, well-defined silhouettes, while the other embraces movement and effortlessness. My fashion choices are deeply personal, and I gravitate towards pieces that feel like a natural extension of myself. Whether it's a tailored ensemble or a free-flowing garment, my style is always about striking that perfect harmony between the two.

As a prominent figure in Bollywood, you set trends for many of your fans. How do you decide which fashion trends to embrace and which ones to steer clear of?

I approach fashion with both a sense of self-awareness and a willingness to experiment. I have a clear understanding of the silhouettes that complement my body type, but I also recognize that the issue isn't always the silhouette—it can be the fabric. So, rather than outright dismissing certain styles, I explore them in different fabrics to see if they work in a new way. I also avoid predictable combinations. If I choose to wear something classic— like a bold red lip—I prefer to incorporate it in an unexpected way or setting rather than in a conventional manner. Unpredictability is key for me because I don't enjoy looking too predictable myself. Ultimately, I keep an open mind. Fashion is constantly evolving, and what may not work for me today might feel right tomorrow. It's this balance of understanding what suits me and staying open to change that guides my fashion choices.

Ramp walks require a mix of confidence and comfort. How do you manage to balance both, especially with such intricate and heavy outfits?

I believe confidence and comfort stem from strength, which is often underrated when it comes to walking the ramp. Stability is key—you need to appear at ease while exuding confidence, and that comes naturally when you're physically strong. If your body is well-conditioned and capable of carrying any garment effortlessly, you automatically feel more comfortable and self-assured. When there's lack of strength, even the simplest outfit can feel overwhelming. While confidence and comfort may look different for everyone, for me, the key has been strength training. Building physical strength through weight training makes me confident and comfortable.

Fashion has evolved so much over the years. How do you think Bollywood fashion has changed since you started, and what direction do you see it heading in?

I don't think we can generalize about the industry as a whole. The moment something becomes a uniform; it stops being an expression of self. Fashion is at its best when it reflects individuality, but once a particular style is widely accepted as "good," it often turns into a trend that everyone follows, diminishing its uniqueness.

That said, I do see individuals embracing their personal style. Rather than speaking for the entire industry, I believe there are many artists across Bollywood and the broader Indian film industry who have a strong sense of self and express that through fashion. The industry is evolving, but the most exciting shift is towards individuality—where more people are confident in making fashion choices that truly represent who they are.

In terms of colour and fabric, what are your go-to choices when it comes to ramp walks, and how do you think these elements resonate with you and your personality?

I don't have a fixed preference, but I gravitate towards fabrics that align with my personality—structured yet fluid. For example, Bloni at Blenders Pride Fashion Tour has worked with a softer Neoprene today, which is an interesting choice because Neoprene is typically known for its structure. The softer version complements my style, balancing both structure and fluidity.

I also love fabrics like Georgette, which offers beautiful movement and a sense of freedom. Right now, I'm wearing a metallic pleat running over my shoulder, paired with smooth neoprene, creating a contrast that feels both dynamic and effortless. Ultimately, I choose colors and fabrics that not only enhance the outfit but also reflect my personality and the energy I want to bring to the ramp.

You've always managed to stay ahead of the curve in terms of fashion. What advice would you give to young women who look up to you for fashion inspiration?

Fashion, for me, has always been about authenticity and self-expression. My advice to young women is simple—don't chase trends blindly. Instead, focus on understanding what works for you, what makes you feel confident, and what reflects your personality. Experiment with different styles but always stay true to yourself. Comfort and confidence go hand in hand—if you feel good in what you wear, you'll naturally look great.

How does it feel being part of Blenders Pride Fashion Tour?

Fashion has almost become a way for me to express my deepest feelings—how I perceive myself, my ideas about society, and how I aspire to be. It has always been a powerful medium for my self-expression and having that outlet has been incredibly empowering. Beyond being a performer and actor for the past 20 years, being part of this tour provides me with a fantastic platform—like the Blenders Pride Fashion Tour.

Where do you think Indian fashion as an industry is heading, vis-a-vis the global fashion scene?

Jewelry has always fascinated me, and the more I research and learn about it, the more I realize how deeply Indian craftsmanship has influenced global fashion. Many of the top international brands we admire today have, at some point, drawn inspiration from India—whether in design, textiles, or intricate craftsmanship. The legacy of Indian karigari, whether in jewelry or clothing, is simply unparalleled.

This influence isn't new; Indian artistry has been shaping global fashion for years. However, what's exciting now is the growing global recognition of India's rich heritage and craftsmanship. It's not just within fashion—across various industries, there is an increased curiosity and appreciation for what India has to offer. The world is looking toward India, and we're in a moment where our design sensibilities and traditional techniques are receiving the spotlight they've always deserved.

We also spoke to the designer Akshat Bansal about his new collection and what goes behind the whole procedure of designing and presenting and all about the upcoming fashion trends of 2025.

Your inspiration behind his latest collection and how did you bring it to life?

This is about a larger framework that I have been thinking about and working towards for a few years now, understanding fashion not just within a wearability question but also about the deeper conceptual and philosophical ideas that it brings about—ideas of fluidity across gender and beings, spaces that this fashion can inhabit, thinking futures while very much making pieces for the present.

Why did you choose Tamannaah to be the showstopper?

Well, I chose Tamannaah to be the showstopper for Blenders Pride Fashion Tour because I think Tamannaah understands the idea of fashion and she understands that embracing life, beauty, and body is very important and she loves the idea of structure and fluidity. And that's just the perfect blend of Bloni because Bloni stands for structured clothing with some kind of femininity indeed.

Your collection seems to balance traditional elements with modern trends. How do you approach this fusion when designing, and do you see this as the future of Indian fashion?

An unexpectedness in material use and silhouette design has been the staple for Bloni. It is about bringing together past knowledge and historical materials and fusing together with future-oriented imagination. My tie-dye has undergone an evolution ever since I took up the craft bringing forth new visual vocabularies and crafting practices.

What, in your opinion, can we see as one of the biggest fashion trends of 2025?

Well, I don't believe in trends, but I think what is trending and what should always trend is to be yourself. And that's it.

Also Read: On Why She Works Out In Heels, Miley Cyrus Says, "I'm Interested In Feminizing The Workout Space"