Fashion Designer Aneeth Arora's Pero Brings Hello Kitty's Kawaii Factor To Lakme Fashion Week 2024

The memorable world of péro and Hello Kitty came together at the Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI 2024 showcase. Designer Aneeth Arora showcased an extensive Spring/Summer'25 collection for label Pero in collaboration with Hello Kitty. The collection, titled Hello Pero symbolises childlike innocence and celebrates iconography through exquisitely handcrafted clothes and accessories. Pero has redefined the world of Hello Kitty and her staples; from iconic bows, apples, cherries, doughnuts and cupcakes to the playfulness of Japanese Harajuku street style.

To celebrate not one but two milestones, the 15th birthday of Pero and the 50th anniversary of Hello Kitty, the collaboration merges elements from both universes. The collection promises to be an engaging experience for the audience. In an exclusive conversation with Harper's Bazaar India, designer Aneeth Arora talked about the making of the collection and his collaboration with Sanrio.

Talking about how the collection came into being, Aneeth said, “I am a strong believer that the universe brings people together, and that is the force behind making things happen. Hello Kitty was not something we approached. It was just a thought. Back during the Covid pandemic, I watched a documentary called The Toys That Made Us and came across an episode on Hello Kitty. It's there where I learnt a lot about the humble icon, her journey and her philosophies.” He further continued, “She doesn't have a mouth, which means believing in the actions and letting the work speak. I resonated with her deeply.” He also disclosed that Hello Kitty is celebrating its 50th anniversary and that they were looking for someone from the fashion world in India. He said, “It's very fortunate that they chose Pero for it.”

Discussing the vision behind the collection's concept “Cottage Core Kawaii”, Aneeth said, “I think we are all aware that since Covid, there has been this whole new culture of DIY or cottage core, where people started making different things from items lying around in their homes. They started experimenting with home textiles, like bedsheets, tablecloths, or curtains, to create beautiful things. This was the core concept for the collection for S/S 25 that was already in the making.” He continued, “The fact that we could mix our Indian textiles, handwoven checks, and Calcutta hand-embroidered bedsheets with a character like Hello Kitty, makes a perfect Cottage Core Kawaii collaboration.”

