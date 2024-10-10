Advertisement

After A "Stumble" Came Style Slayage For Rubina Dilaik In A Rani Pink And Gold Archana Kochchar Lehenga

Rubina Dilaik may have stumbled on her heels but that didn't deter her from shining in a festive-ready rani pink lehenga

After A "Stumble" Came Style Slayage For Rubina Dilaik In A <i>Rani</i> Pink And Gold Archana Kochchar <i>Lehenga</i>
Rubina Dilaik stunned in a rani pink and gold lehenga despite a stumble

Rubina Dilaik has been doing the rounds on the internet for slaying in a good old Indian festive look wearing an Indian pink and gold lehenga. The actress aced her desi ensemble despite having stumbled upon her heels while walking the ramp. Rubina, who recently turned showstopper for designer Archana Kochchar, owned the runway and charged on with confidence and a fierce attitude despite facing a stumble during show time. The designer and Rubina shared a collaborative post on their Instagram handles that showcased the live video of Rubina's ramp walk which featured the stumble and how she gracefully moved on to complete her walk. This was accompanied with the caption, "Did she stumble? No she slayed". For this momentous walk, Rubina wore the rani pink-hued silk lehenga from Archana Kochchar's latest collection that featured a floral gold brocade design.

This was teamed with a strapless bandeau-style blouse with lines of gold sequin patterns all over, a gold gota-patti work belt and pink beadwork around the hemline. Rubina teamed the lehenga choli with a matching organza dupatta pleated that was attached onto her right shoulder and stayed intact with the gold belt on her waistline. The dupatta drape was adorned with a gold lace border on all sides to add to the grandeur of the look.

For her accessories, Rubina Dilaik was seen wearing a gold maharani necklace with a navratan maximalist pendant on her neck and a pair of floral patterned gold kadas adorning her wrists.

On the hair and makeup front, Rubina wore her brown tresses in a centre-parted open wave look. This was perfectly paired with her desi girl-style nude glam makeup with a dewy base, defined brows, bronzer-laden eyes, cheeks and jawline, a hint of blush on the apples of her cheeks, a nude brown lip colour and a bindi to complete the festive-ready look to perfection.

Trust Rubina Dilaik to stumble yet slay in a festive ready rani pink Archana Kochchar lehenga.

Rubina Dilaik
