Even Off-Duty, Suhana Khan Is An Absolute Beauty With A Tousled Bun And Radiant Glow

Suhana Khan looks casual cool

The wait for Suhana Khan's film debut has shortened to mere months now but even before it arrives, she's making the best use of her time to place herself in the public eye. From book readings to brand campaigns, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter has already proved to be a feisty, articulate and fashionable young star in the making. That's also the case when she's not on the set of a movie and casually striking a pose with a furry feline. Which is exactly what happened when Shah Rukh posted a picture of his daughter Suhana from his point of view. A pared-down look from what she's usually spotted in, Ms. Khan looked delightful. Her hair was pulled back in a bun with wavy strands styled in front. Her skin was luminescent, cheeks tinted and lips featured a glossy sheen. Suhana wore a printed black t-shirt while petting a cat on her bed. Shah Rukh Khan couldn't help but rave about his little girl, saying in the caption, "Lovely to see you in my favourite place Suhana Khan...in front of the camera. Looking comfortable and pretty. Literally glowing! So proud of every you! Uh, but your costar the cat maybe needs a bit of coaching in facing the camera! Ha ha".

Suhana is no stranger to putting up a stunning beauty look even when she's enjoying her time off. Earlier this month, the celebrity headed to Goa for a monsoon holiday. While in the sunny state, she wore her sun dress with a bronze makeup look over her cheeks and eyes, complete with a pink wash of gloss over her lips.

Previously, when Suhana Khan took a boat ride, she looked as radiant as the sun beaming behind her. Bronzer was placed at the high points of her cheeks and her lips featured a tint of pink.

Off-duty or on it, Suhana Khan knows how to keep those beauty goals coming.

