Shanaya Kapoor Dazzles In A Floral Co-Ord Set For <i>Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan</i> Promotions

Co-ords are the current hit and have been for a while now. And if Shanaya Kapoor's latest look is anything to go by, she sure knows how to ace it like a pro. The actor, who is busy promoting her upcoming movie Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, was seen in a pale peach co-ord outfit by the clothing brand ELLIATT.

Shanaya Kapoor is dressed in a two-piece ensemble that exudes a sophisticated yet approachable vibe. It features a floral print that adds a bit of depth to the fit. The V-neckline looks flattering and elongates her neck, making the outfit look more flattering. The wide-leg trousers fall gracefully, creating a relaxed yet chic silhouette. The semi-formal fit is an amalgam of style and ease.

For makeup, she has kept things natural, and the major focus is on enhancing her natural features. Her skin looks luminous and fresh - a look that can be achieved with a medium-coverage foundation. Her eyebrows are well-groomed and naturally filled, framing her eyes effectively. The eyeliner along her lash line and the mascara suit her well. Her cheeks had a soft flush of colour that gave her a healthy glow. The soft pink lipstick complemented her outfit and makeup.

Shanaya Kapoor's hair is styled in soft, natural waves that fall just above her shoulders. The layering around her face for the bob haircut allowed her features to be the focal point. The style is chic and neatly parted, making her look polished.

Shanaya Kapoor's outfit is minimal yet striking, which looks comfortable and perfect for the occasion.