Even 16 Years Later, Deepika Padukone's Iconic Tarun Tahiliani 2007 Saree Look Isn't Going Unnoticed

Deepika's Throwback Tarun Tahiliani Look Is Too Good To Go Unnoticed

Throwback pictures always come with a nostalgic style sense, to be considered a blast from the past. Recently, it was designer Tarun Tahiliani who gave us a sense of the evolvement of couture with stunning throwback photos. Fashion fanatics are always up for good couture inspiration. In a series of pictures posted by the designer, we got a good look at Deepika Padukone's style from 2007 and it was regal back then as well. Exquisite zardozi, mirror work and crystal details have always been the highlight of the designer's work. In the 16-year-old photoshoot, Deepika Padukone had opted for a stunning heavy-duty ethnic number that came with embroidery and embellishment. The archive image of Deepika Padukone in a Tarun Tahiliani silk, resham and Swarovski number is literally pure gold. She completed her style with stone-embellished traditional jewellery and a full face of glam.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone's Bright Sarees Give Her A Stellar Blockbuster Cameo For Jawan

Whether it is 2007 or 2023, Deepika Padukone's traditional style has always been a delight. Indeed one can see her style evolution. Recently, the actress gave us major ethnic inspiration in a classic white silhouette. Nothing beats the charm of a six-yard staple and Deepika proved it so in a stunning white saree. The backless style and black glitzy details on the border accentuated her style in no time. With dramatic winged eyeliner and a neat bun, Deepika sealed the beauty deal perfectly.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh's Endless Fashion Bliss On Their 5th Anniversary

Deepika Padukone's style was striking back then as well.