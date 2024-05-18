Eva Green Wore An Intricate Lace Gown That Resembled Cathedral Stained Glass On The Cannes 2024 Red Carpet

Eva Green's Red Carpet Lace Gown That Resembled Cathedral Stained Glass

The 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival is nothing less than a stunning fashion gala. With celebrities from across the globe walking the red carpet, we cannot help but take notes. The Cannes Film Festival is back and celebrities are serving top-notch fashion. The star-studded event saw an array of A-listers serving chic style. Among others was Hollywood actress Eva Green who captured us into her web of style. In an Iris Van Herpen number, the actress looked stunning. One look at the dress would tell you, it was just not an ordinary gown. She was a fashion vision with her look that comprised of lacy details. It had all about the makings of a stunning red carpet look. Delicate white lace was embroidered into upcycled laser-cut design to bring this piece to life. The subtle structure added an extra edge to her overall look, which was meant to resemble stained glass on a cathedral. With bold lips and a matte base, Eva's glam was right on point.

Eva Green definitely knows how to make heads turn with her classic fashion choices. Previously, she pulled off an all-black look that was fabulous. She looked stunning in an off-shoulder black top paired with an asymmetrical black midi skirt. With matching heels and fresh glam, she completed her look.

