Embark On A Trek To The Sahyadri Mountains With Nimrat Kaur's 'Mini Pointers' For The Monsoons

Take Safety Tips From Nimrat Kaur Before Planning Your Monsoon Trek

Nimrat Kaur loves adventure activities and her recent Instagram snippets are proof. The actress shared a few pictures on her social media handle on a monsoon trek amidst the Sahyadris. The Western Ghats or Sahyadris are a mountain range that stretches the states like Maharashtra, Kerala, Gujarat, Goa, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu. Taking into consideration precautions that come with current rainy weather, Nimrat gave safety pointers to all those who are planning to do a trek this monsoon season. Here's a detailed explanation of the tips accordingl to Nimrat that need to be considered before planning a trek this season.

Her first pointer was about how one should always sit down for pictures and videos whenever they are in running water or high above the ground, like on a cliff, as it can be dangerous and risky.

Next up, a very important tip she recommended while trekking is to take a next step once the previous one is steady. This is because the trek trails are slippery and can lead to major accidents if you don't have a foothold.

She also discussed how one should always take selfies and videos only when you are standing or walking on a dry and even surface. She wrote, “Even with the best of trekking shoes and gear, there's a lot of lose mud and super slippery rocks so please don't be in a rush.

Last but not the least, she mentioned how one should always opt for bright colour outfits or carry some colourful element. She further elaborated it and said, “makes it easier for rescuers if you don't camouflage with the forest, incase God forbid there's a fall and you're injured. Going deep into nature comes with equal amounts of thrill and responsibility.”

Make sure to keep these tips in mind before planning your monsoon trek.

