Eid 2024: Sania Mirza In A Pastel Suit Looked As Radiant As The Eid Ka Chaand

Sania Mirza was elegant as ever for Eid 2024 celebrations

Off the court, Sania Mirza is many things and for each role, she is as stylish as it gets. Beyond fasting and feasting at Eid 2024, the tennis star put her most fashionable foot forward yet again. Shining brighter than the crescent moon for the occasion, she chose a pastel floral suit with artistic motifs made on it. It was a breezy raw silk suit from Pakistani label, Nomi Ansari's collection striking the right balance of comfort and festive. She wore her perfectly sprung spring suit with large polki jhumkas for an added festive touch. The tennis star, like many others, has a sweet fondness for her Rolex watches. She wears an arm stack loaded with the cult classic Rolex Datejust 36 Oyster watch that's estimated to be Rs 11.23 Lakhs, and 2 gold Cartier bangles, the Just Un Clou and Love bracelets, worn in perfect sync. The makeup is fresh with the pop of a deep red on the lips and a floral gajra worn in a bun. Now if looking as elegant as she always does on this festive occasion isn't Eid spent stylishly, we don't know what is.

The love for pastels runs in the family. To match his tennis mom's minimal aesthetic, Izhaan too wore pastels for the family's Eid celebrations. He was seen wearing a textured ivory kurta pyjama set with an earthy-toned pair of Birkenstock slides. Seems like Sania Mirza has taught early on that while style is important, comfort comes first.

Sania Mirza celebrated Eid 2024 with her sister, Anam, and their family. Anam was seen wearing a bright pink suit, in striking contrast to her sister's demure elegance of the pastels but beautifully festive nonetheless. Keeping her company for the celebrations was her equally stylish daughter, Dua, twinning with her in pink. We also spotted the little fashionista holding a mini brown Jacquemeus Le Petite handbag because how do you miss a mini fashionista in the making?

That's Sania Mirza and her chic family signing off high on style until their next Eid celebration.

