Sania Mirza In A Red Floral Dress Is Your Signal To Stop And Take Notes

Sania Mirza is always red-y for the spotlights

Sania Mirza has made an indelible mark in the international tennis circuit. But her sartorial sensibilities can give most actresses and models a run for their money. Recently, the former world champion displayed her fine fashion sense while attending tennis player Rohan Bopanna's star-studded party. For the outing, she picked out a cold-shoulder crimson midi dress featuring a form-fitting silhouette from designer Shahin Mannan. The simple and pretty ensemble boasted silver-shaded floral prints with small heart-shaped black embroidery all over. White stitch lines adorning the attire and a front zip gave a chic touch to her OOTD. Sania resorted to a minimal accessory game, choosing to wear a delicate pendant, danglers, and gold bracelets accompanying a wristwatch. For makeup, she dusted her cheeks with blush with a sprinkle of highlighter, went for glossy pink lips, and muted smokey eyes. Her soft curls were left loose, cascading down her shoulders.

Sania Mirza paints the town red

Sania Mirza believes that “anything is possible with sunshine and a little pink.” We can't agree more. Giving a sporty twist to the feminine Barbiecore trend, the tennis legend offered cues on our next boardroom meeting attire. She leaned on a hot-pink satin-silk shirt that came with baggy sleeves and white buttons while complementing it with a pair of straight-fitted, formal beige trousers. We love how her minimalism delivered maximum glam. Golden bangles and hoops suited the vibrantly basic aesthetics. Rosy cheeks, pink lip tint, winged eyeliner, and mascara-coated lashes amped up her makeup game. The final touches were received through her open wavy tresses.

For an event recently, Sania Mirza won hearts in a bright red maxi dress, looking as regal as one can be. The outfit featured ribbed detailing running all over and long balloon-like sleeves adding to the drama. Knotted at the waist, the V-neckline ensemble also featured a bold leg cut-out. Golden choker and bangles served oomph and panache. Dark smokey eyes, blushed-highlighted cheeks, nude lip colour, and a neatly secured updo completed Sania's elegant avatar.

Be it on the field or off it, Sania Mirza's style diaries are worth bookmarking.

