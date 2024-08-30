Venice Film Festival 2024: Amy Jackson Sparkled Like It Was No One's Business In An Embellished Black Gown With Bulgari Jewels

Amy Jackson dazzled in black Swarovski crystals laden gown and Bulgari jewels

Amy Jackson, who recently tied the knot with Ed Westwick in a dreamy ceremony held at Castello di Rocca Cilento in Italy, has given us another reason to applaud her fashion game. The actress walked the red carpet to attend the 81st edition of the Venice Film Festival 2024 dressed in a picture-perfect black off-shoulder gown with the choicest jewellery pieces from the house of Bulgari Roma.

Amy Jackson looked like a million bucks wearing a black off-shoulder gown with a beautiful body-hugging fit. The ensemble was detailed with a shower of Swarovski crystals that added a further glamourous effect to the look. The off-shoulder gown had a see-through gathered net fabric attached around the neckline and sleeves. Amy's floor-grazing outfit of the night featured a train that followed her.

For her accessories of the day, Amy adorned Bulgari jewels including a statement diamond and topaz necklace along with a matching bracelet, a pair of solitaire earrings and her diamond wedding ring.

On the hair and makeup front, Amy's hair was styled in a side-parted old Hollywood style gelled and curled up do. As for her makeup picks, she was dolled-up in a beaming nude pink glam look with a glowing face, feathery brows, a wash of glittery pink eyeshadow on the lids, eyeliner defined eyes, mascara-laden va-va-voom lashes, a hint of blush on the cheeks and a glossy nude pink lip colour to add the final touches of to her look.

Trust Amy Jackson to deliver a winning red carpet look at the 81st Venice Film Festival straight after her wedding.

