East Met West When Sonam Bajwa Slayed In Her Best Garara And T-Shirt Fusion Look

Sonam Bajwa twirled her way into our hearts in this fusion everyday outfit

Punjabi actress Sonam Bajwa made the internet stop for a second to fully admire her a like-worthy reel on her social media. The 34-year-old star shared a video of herself, twirling around in a casual outfit of the day and sassily posing while saying "ready". She was wearing a stylish ensemble in the post which is possibly the most chic thing on the internet today.

Sonam Bajwa picked the best of both worlds as she slipped into a graphic black t-shirt with Mac Miller print and a crew U-neckline. She paired this half-sleeve t-shirt with an airy white floor-length garara. This unusual pairing was a fresh and fabulous addition to all the stylists' curated celebrity ensembles. Sonam Bajwa sported it like a doll while gleefully twirling her heart out.

On the accessories front, Sonam nothing but don a pair of chunky white dad sneakers that peeped through her garara and let her outfit soak in all the limelight.

As for her hair and makeup of the day, Sonam Bajwa styled her long brunette tresses in a centre-parted sleek open look with clips on each side of her crown. Her makeup was also kept minimal and she picked a fresh faced look with only a nude lipstick to brighten it.

Sonam Bajwa made mid-week blues vanish with her adorable twirling in a black printed T-shirt paired with a roomy garara.

