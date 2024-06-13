It's A New Day And New Hair For Hardik Pandya And His Suave New Cropped Haircut

It's A New Day And New Hair For Hardik Pandya And His Suave New Haircut

During the ongoing ICC T20 Cricket World Cup 2024, the sport is all anyone can talk about right now. While overs and wickets are the talk of the town, beauty inspiration is also finding its way into cricketing conversations. The Indian cricket team are currently in USA for the T20 World Cup 2024 and as they leave New York for the next destination on their schedule, Hardik Pandya did it in style. The cricketer posted a photo of himself bidding the Big Apple goodbye but showcasing a fresh cut while he was at it. In the picture, Hardik gave us a side view of himself with a new haircut of a styled upper hair section in an upward direction with shaved sides that transitioned to a clean cut. His look also featured a groomed beard and moustache while he wore a pair of chunky black sunglasses and a wide smile.

Days ago, the cricketer sported a longer hair length which lent more retro vibes. Hardik's hair was more voluminous and swept backward with cropped lengths at the sides. His facial hair was also fuller with a thick moustache and beard on display. Here we also caught a glimpse of his stud earrings and a tinted pair of sunglasses he had on.

Hardik Pandya can hit it for a six when it comes to serving sky high hairstyle goals too.

