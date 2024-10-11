From Kolkata To Mumbai, 5 Places To Visit For Their Famous Pandals For Durga Puja 2024

Durga Puja is a religious festival of the goddess Durga celebrated annually in India. This year, the festival is held from October 3 to October 12. Durga Puja is known as one of the most important festivals of the Hindu calendar and honours the battle of good versus bad. To celebrate the festival, many Durga Puja pandals are built to worship the god and commemorate the festival. We have listed some of the best Durga Puja pandals across Indian one needs to visit during the festival.

Best Places To Visit For Durga Puja Pandals In India

Kolkata, West Bengal

Kolkata in West Bengal is the prime location in India for Durga Puja celebrations. The locals build pandals all over the city. Inside the pandals, you will find a beautiful statue of Lord Durga. The celebrations and rituals are held for all nine days. The top places in Kolkata to enjoy the celebration are Bagbazar Sarbojanin, Sreebhumi Sporting Club and Jagat Mukherjee Park.

Mumbai, Maharashtra

Mumbai is another city where you can witness the beauty of Durga Puja. The rituals here are quite similar to that of West Bengal. However, you can find a bit of modernity in these celebrations. Many celebrities visit the pandals in Mumbai to seek blessings. Some of the top pandals in Mumbai are Lokhandwala Durgotsav, Andheri West and Ramakrishna Mission, Khar.

Delhi

The capital city, Delhi, also hosts the grand Durga Puja celebrations. Delhi celebrates the nine-day festival with pure grandeur. Chittaranjan Park, also known as “mini-Kolkata”, hosts eight Durga Puja pandals during the festive season. The pandals here bring a piece of Bengali heritage to the heart of North India with beautiful decorations.

Guwahati, Assam

Another must-visit place for Durga Puja is Guwahati. The celebration here begins on the day of the new moon and lasts for ten days. The whole city is decorated with pandals, huge fairs and exhibitions. Bahubali Mahishmati Durga Puja Pandal, Bharat Mata, and Krishna Mandir are among the top pandals to visit here.

Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh

Not many know but Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh grandly celebrates the festival of Navratri. The whole city is decorated with lights and there are around 2000 pandals built in the city with beautiful statues of Lord Druga and Kali. City Bengali Club, Maa Nunhai Temple and Durga Temple Bada Patthar are among the top attractions in the city.

Planning to witness the best of Durga Puja? Looks like we have got you covered.

