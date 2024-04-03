Dua Lipa In A Black Swim Set From Her 'Album Moments' Makes Sure It Is A Summer To Remember

Dua Lipa's summer vibes are funky fresh

What makes for a summer to remember? A chilled cocktail by the pool, a chic swimsuit and Dua Lipa's brand-new album with the season's freshest new music. Guess it is a memorable summer on the cards already for us because the pop singer's latest Instagram post reveals all that. She shared BTS moments from the various shoots from her latest album, Training Season and we wish we were trained enough to receive all the summer vibes. Needless to say, our favourite moment from the post is of her in a black swim set worn stylishly with chunky gold jewellery featuring large hoops and a big golden necklace. Her cherry cola locks are here to stay and she proves it so even when they're completely soaked and still stunning.

While it is hard to look away from her freshly bleached eyebrows, her shiny silver swimtop can't be missed for too long. The brows may be the first thing one notices but the gaze stays fixed on her rhinestone-embellished bikini top that somehow manages to shine even brighter against the mirror's reflection mid-shot.

In what seems to be a shot from a music video from her latest album, all it takes for Dua Lipa to transform into an underwater wonder is a chic swimsuit. It is even better when it is a printed one that unleashes the mermaid within.

Training season isn't over, it's Dua Lipa time this summer and she makes sure to serve it with her latest swim looks.

