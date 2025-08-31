Does Gud Chana Help With PCOS And Hormonal Health? Viral Video Says Yes, Do Experts Agree?

Some age-old snacks never lose their charm and sometimes, they even make a viral comeback. One such gem that has taken social media by storm is the gud chana Ghee mix. This power-packed snack is now being praised not just for its taste but also for its surprising health benefits, especially for women struggling with hormonal imbalances and PCOS.

Varushi Lunawat, Clinical Nutritionist and Obesity & Female Health Expert, felt delighted that this snack is finally getting the spotlight. "Gud chana ghee together is an excellent source of nutrition to be included in your daily diet. This easy and available snack not only benefit younger girls but adult and elderly women," she told NDTV.

The Hormone Connection

The reason gud chana is suddenly everywhere has a lot to do with its role in balancing hormones. Chickpeas bring in protein and fiber, jaggery adds iron and minerals, while ghee completes the trio with healthy fats.

As Varushi explained, "Gud chana together is an excellent source of vitamin B6 which help brain to make Serotonin and Norepinephrine hormones which is responsible to make you feel happy and manage stress. These hormones regulate your mood and relieve stress, as in today's world stress is the major factor which is causing all kinds of hormonal issues in younger girls like PCOS, menstrual disorder and even PCOS-related diabetes which we call type 2 diabetes in medical terms".

A Women's Health Super Snack

For women, especially those navigating reproductive health concerns, gud chana with ghee can be a small but mighty addition to the daily diet.

"Ghee has fat soluble vitamins A, D, E, and K which help in production of estrogen and progesterone, vital for women's reproductive health. Chana or chickpeas and gud or jaggery, which is loaded with iron, help to raise haemoglobin levels which cures anemia caused by menstrual disorders," Varushi said.

She added that it can also support fertility and gut health, explaining, "Ghee not only helps in hormone production but also helps with fertility issues. It also has butyric acid which supports a healthy gut lining and microbiome which has a direct influence in women's hormonal health. A handful or two of this snack will not only help keeping your hormones intact but also make you include a good healthy protein packed option which gives you satiety and manage your sweet tooth also".

A Friend During Menopause

Women going through menopause often struggle with fluctuating estrogen levels, leading to hot flashes, mood swings, and sleep disturbances. gud chana, surprisingly, can come to the rescue.

"In adult women dealing with menopausal health issues estrogen hormone levels naturally decreases causing its imbalance which lead to mood swings, irritability, hot flashes, anxiety and menopausal bleeding. Gud chana together can manage with estrogen imbalance and also provide magnesium which can alleviate common menopausal symptoms, cure sleep disturbances and support bone density, muscle function and gives energy which is beneficial for both adult and elderly women," Varushi explained.

Yes, Men Can Have It Too

This snack isn't only for women. Men too can reap the benefits. "Gud chana together is equally beneficial for men as it provides vitamins like zinc and iron which helps in production of male hormone testosterone and helping better blood circulation in men," said Varushi.

How To Make Gud Chana Ghee At Home

Here's how you can whip it up in minutes:

Ingredients:

1 cup roasted chana (black chickpeas)

2-3 tbsp jaggery (gud) powder or small chunks

1 tbsp pure ghee

Optional: 1 tbsp toasted white sesame seeds for added calcium, zinc, magnesium, and healthy fats

Method:

Take roasted chana in a bowl.

Add jaggery pieces or powder and mix well.

Drizzle warm ghee over it and toss until evenly coated.

Sprinkle sesame seeds if you'd like to boost its nutrition.

Enjoy fresh, or store in an airtight container for later.

Healthy doesn't always mean complicated, and gud chana proves exactly that. Affordable, quick to make, and full of nutrients, it's a snack that can benefit everyone.

As Varushi Lunawat summed it up, "This easy peasy yet nutrient packed snack can work wonders in your health when consumed on daily basis but in moderation and choosing the ingredients wisely by checking its purity".

So the next time hunger strikes, swap your packaged snacks for this traditional treat.