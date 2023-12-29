Disha Patani's Teal Corset And Denim Shorts Win The Party Style Game This Season

Disha Patani's Teal Corset And Denim Shorts Win The Party Dressing Game

The Holiday season is unwinding in many ways and fashion remains the highlight. Celebrities are redefining the party dress code in their own chic way. After serving us with a 'beach chic done right' vibe, Disha Patani is taking casuals to a whole new level. When not making a statement on the red carpet in body-hugging silhouettes, the actress tends toward a millennial style that is often comprised of chic shorts and dresses. Recently, the actress was spotted in the city looking her stylish best. For the night-out look, Disha picked chic denim shorts that came with edgy details. She paired it with a teal blue sheer corset that created a solid combination. The plunging neckline and semi-sheer details added an instant oomph to her overall look. With a dewy glow, tinted lips and open tresses, Disha had a maximal effect with her minimal approach.

Disha Patani has often proved that bold silhouettes are truly her love language and we agree. From Barbiecore to cutouts, the actress has given her nod of approval to trends in the chicest way. Previously, she turned to white monochromes to give a striking upgrade to party dressing. Her white cutout number is truly the hottest on the fashion radar. From the plunging neckline to the side cutouts, her white slit dress is a solid party starter that can make heads turn.

Disha Patani's style aesthetic is all about acing the hottest trends of the season.