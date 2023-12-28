Disha Patani In A Blue Swim Set By The Pool Makes Beach Chic Fabulously Stylish In Phuket

Over time, Disha Patani has truly managed to make hot her signature style and we agree. From her ab-baring crop tops to beach-ready bikinis and dresses, her wardrobe is style goals. The style maven loves to add a fun twist to her dressing game and recently, the actress gave us a much-needed dose of beach fashion as she posted an array of pictures from her Phuket diaries. The fit exuded a chic vibe as she soaked up in some sunshine dressed in a pastel blue bikini. Her love for beach getaways is a given and every time she heads to one, she makes sure to turn it into a style lesson for us. In her latest picture, the actress posed in a stunning blue bikini set that was paired with a printed floral tie-around skirt. Her fresh-tinted cheeks, dewy glow and open wavy tresses perfectly completed her sun-kissed look.

Disha Patani's holiday wardrobe knows no style boundaries and her recent Phuket diaries are proof enough. The actress recently was in Thailand along with BFF Mouni Roy to ring in the festive season. The bestie duo made sure to be in high spirits and style as they were vacationing. Disha made the merry season even merrier in season's special red bikini. Her love affair with chic bikinis is for the style books and she truly gave us another moment to bookmark with her red look. She paired the halter neck bikini top with matching bikini bottoms.

It is December but Disha Patani and her skimpy bikini set are truly raising the mercury.