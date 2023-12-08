Disha Patani's Pink Heart Mini Dress Deserves All The Pink Heart Emojis Ever

It's hard not to heart Disha Patani's pink dress

Is the Barbiecore fever over yet? Not for some in Bollywood for sure. Disha Patani's love for chic short bodycon dresses rode the hot Barbie wheels at the Myntra Glammy Awards held in Mumbai recently. The mini off-shoulder dress with a sweetheart neckline, quite literally, was her pick for the night. The hearts galore don't just end at the heart-shaped bustier but continue as crystal embellishments on the straps and midriff as well. A style she has worn in the recent past too, either as gloves or long sleeves, Disha has a favourite trend of the season it seems. She kept the spunk high for this look of the night as she always does on the red carpet, this time with the help of some crystal sparkles. A sparkly ear cuff that contours the earlobes upwards and equally bedazzled crisscross silver heels were just the right accessories for the evening. We also saw her short hair makeover debut which was styled in soft waves and curls. The makeup was a soft sheen of rosy pinks to keep the monochrome spirits alive through the night.

Disha Patani in the city

When Disha Patani finds the perfect trend that is a total match with her aesthetic, she leaves no opportunity to make the world aware of it. We take notice of whatever she wears and how she wears it. So even though she is not a "red lip kinda girl" always, we're glad it isn't the same approach when it comes to picking her bodycon dresses. A ruched white dress with ruched net gloves is a match that forever finds potential for Disha Patani to continue looking like the star she is.

While others wear hearts on their sleeves, Disha Patani finds a way to wear them on her dress. Movie promotion duty is taken very seriously by this fashionista. She exudes colours in all shapes and styles of dresses, and even though a black heart isn't something she has, her clothes for one are allowed to make a rare exception.

We don't know about Barbie world, but whichever one Disha Patani lives in, bodycon dresses are a strict fashion mandate.

