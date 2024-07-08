Disha Patani As Roxie From Kalki 2898 AD Raises The Bar For Rugged Chic Fashion

Disha Patani Dished Out Her Biker-Chic Avatar From Kalki 2898 AD Plus BTS Moments

Disha Patani is the queen of breaking the internet with her fit and fabulous looks. Most recently, the actress graced the silver screen in a rather rugged look in the movie Kalki 2898 AD. Her character Roxie was a girl with biker chic fashion choices who made cargo pants, cutoff crop-tops and bomber jackets look super cool. The actress recently posted her look from the movie along with a bunch of never before seen behind-the-scenes snaps from the filming of Kalki 2898 AD that showed her performing her theatrical acrobatics on a film reel, taking a walk through the orange orchards, showing off her tattoos, posing for cute selfies with Prabhas whilst on flight, getting ready for scenes and posing with the cast and crew.

Disha Patani showcased the look she carried off in the movie Kalki 2898 AD that released last week. The actress can be seen wearing her character Roxie's signature black low-waisted cargo pants with G-string, an olive coloured cropped top with a black bralette and a cropped black bomber jacket that showed off her toned waist. To accessorise the chracter's look, she picked a pair of black leather fingerless gloves and a beaded necklace.

The hair and makeup of the character made her biker-girl look to a great extent. Disha sported layered loose waves through her tresses along with makeup that featured defined brows lined with black dots and a bindi placed in the centre of her temple. Her Arabic-inspired reverse wing eyeliner with a smokey shadow graced her eyes. This was teamed with a bronzer laden skin and a luscious brown nude lip colour that added finishing touches to the look.

Doesn't Disha Patani slay even in her biker-chic outfits from her movie Kalki 2898 AD ? It makes us want to take our rugged looks for an outing too.

