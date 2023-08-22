Disha Patani And Squad Demo 5 Ways To Wear Barbie Pink. Don't Fikar, Just Follow

How to wear Barbie pink effortlessly? Learn from the best

With the release of Barbie and Barbiecore taking over the world at large, we have seen everyone from Bollywood and Hollywood adding it to the colour palette of their wardrobes. Bhumi Pednekar in a fuchsia pink co-ord, Ananya Panday in a baby pink swimsuit, Ryan Gosling in a blush pink pantsuit, and many other celebrities in numerous shades of the colour have been winning hearts for a while now. It looks like Disha Patani and her squad do not want to be left off the bandwagon. Disha directed and starred in the music video for the song Kyun Karu Fikar, following which her pals and her decided to buddy up and break into a dance to the song in an Instagram Reels video. The actress and her friends looked effortlessly cool as they opted for different ways to wear pink colour flawlessly. Let's have a look.

Also Read: Here's How Bollywood Divas From Bhumi Pednekar To Sobhita Dhulipala Are Living The Pink Life In Barbiecore

See the video here:

5 Ways To Wear Barbie Pink

1. Strappy Skater Dress

Disha Patani looks adorable yet chic in her pink skater dress. The strap outfit with a plunging halter neckline and bodycon bodice with a ruched waist featured a flared bottom with an asymmetrical hemline. Accessorise your look with minimal jewellery and heels, just like Disha did.

Disha Patani in a pink skater dress

2. Sleeveless Sweater On A Shirt

Who said the sleeveless sweaters from the retro era are too old? Style a pink sleeveless sweater with a white short-sleeved shirt like Disha Patani's friend and ace the retro look with a modern spin.

Also Read: Pooja Hegde In A Fabulous Pink Bodycon Dress Proves That Barbiecore Isn't Going Anywhere

Try a sweater with a cardigan

3. Mini Skirt With A Crop Top

An all-time favourite of millennials but with a Gen Z twist, the skater mini skirt can never go wrong. Team it with a basic white t-shirt or a floral crop top like Disha's friend. Let the pink do the magic.

Team a skirt with a crop top

4. Cardigan And Denims

If you want to keep it simple and casual, pick a full-sleeved cardigan, roll up the sleeves and team it with a pair of classic blue denim shorts. You are ready for a casual outing or a day out with your girls.

Go casual with a cardigan and a pair of denim shorts

5. Puff-Sleeved Mini Dress

Just like Disha's friend, if you want it casually chic, go with a plain baby pink mini dress. The mini dress with power shoulders, a box neckline and an A-line will look perfect for a brunch date. You can even break the monotony by styling it with a denim jacket.

Try a baby pink mini dress with a denim jacket

We cannot wait to plan our OOTD taking Barbiecore inspiration from Disha Patani and her stylish squad.

Also Read: Ananya Panday In A Pink Swim Set Is Basically Barbie On A Chic Beach Holiday