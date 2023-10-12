Disha Patani And Mouni Roy In Printed Swim Sets Are The Most Stylish BFFs on Holiday

Disha And Mouni In Swim Sets Are The Most Stylish BFFs on Holiday

The BFF duo Mouni Roy and Disha Patani are literally taking, ever-so-stylishly. From their edgy style to twinning game, they have always kept it chic. The duo loves to give a playful spin to their bestie style every now and then. Recently, the duo was in Doha and they once again gave us style goals in stunning swim sets. In a video uploaded by Disha, the besties served another fashion moment on the beach. The actresses donned printed swim sets to raise the temperature and truly, they did so. Disha adorned a red printed bikini that came with drawstring detailing and paired it with a semi-sheer printed skirt. Mouni complemented Disha's look in a cheetah print swim set that came with a strapless top and a tie-around skirt. With minimal makeup and open tresses, they redefined beach fashion in their own chic way.

For another look, they dished out edgy style with a spin. Simple silhouettes are the best way to put their looks together. Disha aced the monochromatic style in a white dress that came with a plunging square neckline. Mouni notched it up in a white and black checkered co-ord set that consisted of a strappy top and mini skirt. Both of them kept it super minimal with a dewy glam and open tresses.

Simple leaves the room when Disha and Mouni enter it. This time they are taking over with their vacay style