This Director's Thoughts After Eating <i>Ragi Karam Dosa</i> And <i>Podi Idli</i> At Rakul Preet Singh's Millet Restaurant, Aarambam In Hyderabad

Director Kushal Verma dug into a hot and crispy ragi karam dosa and a plate of podi idli at Rakul Preet Singh's millet restaurant Aarambam in Hyderabad and wished her "good luck" with the venture. What's more, the Yaariyan actress garnered praise for her food and beverage business from her colleague, who especially enjoyed the soulful South Indian delicacies made with healthy millets.

Also Read: Kriti Sanon, Rakul Preet Singh And Sophie Choudry Painted The Night Black In Their Fabulous Party Dresses

Following Kushal Verma's food trail, here's all you need to know about Rakul Preet Singh's restaurant Aarambam

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/rakulpreet

Aarambam is a millet restaurant chain founded by Rakul Preet Singh that prioritizes serving healthy South Indian food to customers. Aarambam's mantra is to tread on a journey of flavours, sustainability and wellness with their food venture. This South Indian food chain is present across the metro cities of Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai and Pune. In Hyderabad itself, Aarambam is located across Gachibowli, Manikonda, Banjara Hills, Sainik Puri, Kavuri Hills and RTC X Roads neighbourhoods. They have a casual dining set-up with a touch of traditional South Indian rituals like serving the food on banana leaves. One can also order their healthy millet-based meals online from Aarambam across Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai and Pune on Zomato. The restaurant's specialities include millet-based dosas and idlis apart from a simple menu that avoids starches, gums, preservatives, artificial food colours and sweeteners. A few of the customer-recommended dishes are the ragi dosa and junnu that are a must try during your visit.

Also Read: Rakul Preet Singh's Advice To Achieve Milestones: "Put In Your Hundred Per Cent Every Single Day"