Kriti Sanon, Rakul Preet Singh And Sophie Choudry Painted The Night Black In Their Fabulous Party Dresses

Kriti Sanon, who hosted a success bash for her maiden home production Do Patti, made the film a blockbuster; not just with the OTT viewership numbers but also with the black theme. Bollywood fashionistas such as Rakul Preet Singh, Sophie Choudry, Tamannaah Bhatia and more attended the party all wearing black ensembles and struck fashion gold while doing so.

Also Read: Kriti Sanon Wore A Strapless Corset Top And Sequin Leggings Like Never Before

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/kritisanon

The hostess with the mostest Kriti Sanon slayed in a little black dress made of a satin fabric. Her OOTD featured a plunging neckline a criss-cross halter neck, narrow strap detail and a bodycon fit. She accessorised her look with see-through black mesh stockings, pointed black heels with stud details and a silver ring worn on her index finger.

Rakul Preet Singh was one of the attendees who slayed the not-so-little black dress that featured a cutout neckline with a gold brooch detail and frame fit, full sleeves and a floor-grazing length. For accessories, she picked a gold theme and added a chunky gold cuff, knot-style gold studs and carried a gold Bottega Veneta Knot Miniaudiere clutch as arm candy.

Singer and popstar, Sophie Choudry attended the bash wearing a body hugging black dress with broad straps and a corset-style neckline and upper bodice. The ensemble featured a wrap style detail around the waist which then flowed into a maxi length silhouette. Sophie picked a pair of gold hoops, a metallic gold bracelet and a dainty gold Van Cleef & Arpels necklace to accessorise the look just right.

Trust Kriti Sanon, Rakul Preet Singh and Sophie Choudry to score a sartorial hattrick when they step out together.

Also Read: Rakul Preet Singh's Advice To Achieve Milestones: "Put In Your Hundred Per Cent Every Single Day"